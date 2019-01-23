Desmond Torres Ready to Lay Everything on the Line at Bellator 214

When it comes to his 2018, flyweight prospect Desmond Torres is pleased with what he was able to accomplish by going undefeated, but is not happy with how many fights he ended up having.

Originally hoping to have doubled the output he eventually wound up with, Torres had a productive and frustrating year all at the same time.

“I was supposed to fight maybe three or four fights but only got two in,” Torres told MMAWeekly.com. “I had things either going wrong with promoters pairing me up with people or people turning me down.

“It was a year I was ready to show a lot of people what I had, but I was limited to the amount of opponents I was able to take. I was two for two, and even though I didn’t get in as many fights as I wanted, it still went good.”

Though he had a lack of fights in 2018, Torres feels like he was able to use his time off productively and further developed his game during the year.

“Because a lot of fights weren’t happening, the only thing I had to do was improve,” said Torres. “I found new ways to people keep guessing. I don’t want people always looking out for submissions or my ground game, so I’m always trying to improve everywhere.

“One thing I’m always looking for is a finish. I hate going to a decision. So hopefully more finishes come.”

On Saturday, Torres (5-1) will look to keep his winning ways going when he faces Steve Ramirez (6-3) in a preliminary 125-pound bout at Bellator 214 in Los Angeles.

“He’s a finisher himself, so this time I’m going against someone who has their eye on the ball and is in there training every day,” Torres said of Ramirez. “It feels good because I feel like I’m moving up to the next level of opponents. We’ll see if I’m ready to take on the next level of guys. I believe I’m ready. It should be a show.”

Looking ahead to the rest of 2019, Torres is hoping there will still be opportunities in the flyweight division, but even if he has to go elsewhere, he still believes the year can be his biggest yet.

“The UFC might be taking away the 125-pound division, so therefor I might have to move up,” said Torres. “I still want to show that people can expect great things from me at 125 pounds or 135 pounds – no matter where I end up.

“When I go into this fight on January 26, I’m going to lay everything on the line. I’m not going to be hesitant. I feel confident everywhere. I believe in this fight I’ll be able to show everything I have.”