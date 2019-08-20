Desmond Torres not sweating the small stuff heading into Dana White’s Contender Series

Bantamweight Desmond Torres couldn’t have asked for a much better start to 2019 than he’s had.

In two bouts this year, Torres has won both. Not only that, but he’s picked up two first-round finishes.

“I’m prepared for my fights to go way longer than what I expect,” Torres told MMAWeekly.com.

“I tapped out a guy who was knocking everyone out in the first round in Steve Ramirez, then I tapped out a Jiu-Jitsu dude (in Jose Madina) that is actually a Jiu-Jitsu coach to other UFC fighters, so I figured I’m putting my resume higher up there for that.”

While some fighters might lament not getting enough cage time because of the quick finishes, Torres doesn’t see spending less than six minutes total in the cage in his two fights in 2019 as an issue.

“Honestly, I never thought of that as a problem,” said Torres. “I train all-out and however the fight plays out it plays out. It can either end in the first round or end in the third round.

“I’ve had two different fights where it went to decision and I haven’t noticed any problems. I’ve finished guys in the third round twice. The cage time is not a big factor for me. I don’t sit there and think about those little things. I think that it really doesn’t affect me as much.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, Torres (7-1) will look to keep his winning streak alive when he takes on Steve Garcia Jr. (9-3) in a bantamweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2019, Week 9.

“Honestly, I feel like I have everything to win in every area,” Torres said. “I understand everyone is saying that Steve is a stand-up dude, but I’ve watched his striking and I feel like I’m more clean and more sharp.

“If you go back and watch my two fights this year, even though they’re submission wins, my stand-up is clean. I’m throwing straight down the middle, keeping my head blocked, and taking minimal damage. I’m winning these fights, most of these fights, in every area: stand-up, wrestling, and on the ground. I feel it’s going to be the same here.”

Having a style that already lends itself to finishes; Torres doesn’t feel any additional pressure to perform any differently than he has in the past to separate himself from other fighters on the card in order to get a UFC contract.

“I believe I’m always looking for the finish already,” said Torres. “In all my fights I’m trying to end the fight already, so it’s not a big pressure for me. It’s not a big pressure for me just because I know that’s already in me.

“I’m not one of the guys who is looking for a three round demolishing fight, I’m not a guy who is going to let it go to the judges, I want to be in and out as fast as possible with as minimal damage as I have to take.”