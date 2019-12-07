Desiree Yanez predicts her Combate Americas: Tito vs. Alberto opponent will ‘have a tough time’

For strawweight prospect Desiree Yanez, 2019 has been successful because not only has she gone undefeated in her three fights so far, but she’s shown marked improvement in her game.

It is that growth in fact, that Yanez can credit her improved performance in her second year as a pro to.

“I’m really just excited to see where my skill has progressed,” Yanez told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve obviously developed something new. We’ve been working a lot in camps, so I’m just really excited to showcase my skills.

“I haven’t been doing this very long. I’ve been training for four years, fighting both amateur and pro (combined) for three, so I’m still very new in this game. With each fight I’m learning something new. Whether it’s winning or losing, I’m taking from these fights something different and I’m learning from it.”

With her success inside the cage has come more attention, and with it at times some frustration. But as Yanez points out, she’s able to set aside the hype and focus on her fights when it comes time to.

“Going through all of this while I’m trying to weight cut is a little stressful, but at the end of the day it’s publicity and it’s good to get your name out there, so I don’t mind it,” said Yanez. “I’m kind of getting used to it, but it can be a little frustrating, but I don’t let it get to me mentally at all.”

This Saturday in Hidalgo, Texas, Yanez (5-1) looks to close out her year on a high note when she faces Melissa Martinez (6-0) in a main card 115-pound bout at Combate Americas: Tito vs. Alberto.

“I respect her skills a lot, but I don’t think she respects mine, which is a little more dangerous for her,” Yanez said of Martinez.

“I’m just excited to go in there and do what I do best; I want to be tenacious, be the aggressor; and I don’t think she’s ever fought anybody like me before, so no matter what happens I think she’s going to have a really tough time against me.”

Much like she’s able to focus on her fights during the build-up to them, Yanez has a similar mindset when it comes to the future of her career.

“I definitely have a lot of goals for next year, but I’m focused on winning this fight on Saturday,” said Yanez.