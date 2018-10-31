Derrick Lewis: ‘Yeah, I think Daniel Cormier is Scared to Fight Jon Jones; He Beat Him Twice’

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

Derrick Lewis isn’t all that concerned with how seriously Daniel Cormier is or isn’t taking their fight at UFC 230, but he’ll readily admit that he believes the champ is scared to fight Jon Jones again.

“Yeah, I think he is scared to fight Jon Jones. He beat him twice,” Lewis answered during Wednesday’s UFC 230 Open Workout scrum.

Not only did Lewis answer questions about his upcoming fight and opponent, he also doled out some marriage advice.

