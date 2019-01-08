Derrick Lewis vs. Junior Dos Santos In the Works for UFC on ESPN+ Card in Kansas

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 7, 2019
A heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and former champion Junior Dos Santos is in the works for the UFC’s debut card in Wichita, Kansas on March 9.

Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed verbal agreements are in place for the fight, although no contracts have been signed at this time. MMAJunkie initially reported the matchup.

Assuming the fight is finalized, Lewis and Dos Santos are expected to serve as the main event for the card that would air on ESPN+.

Lewis will try to get back on track after falling short in his bid to become heavyweight champion back in November when he suffered a submission loss to Daniel Cormier.

Prior to that setback, Lewis had won three fights in a row including victories against Francis Ngannou and Alexander Volkov.

As for Dos Santos, the former heavyweight king has surged back into title contention in his own right after back-to-back wins over Blagoy Ivanov and a TKO against highly touted prospect Tai Tuivasa.

Dos Santos will look to make it three in a row when he faces the heavy-handed Lewis in March.

