TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Lost His Belt, but Tops UFC 227 Fighter Salaries

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

Georges St-Pierre 'Would Be Interested' In Facing Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

TJ Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Closes Rivalry with Cody Garbrandt with Vicious First Round TKO

Dana White and Conor McGregor

Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor Won't Be Punished Further by UFC

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov In the Works as UFC 229 Co-Main Event

August 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

A co-main event for UFC 229 is nearly finalized as Derrick Lewis is expected to face Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight fight on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White announced the news when speaking to ESPN on Tuesday.

Lewis is returning to action after picking up a win over Francis Ngannou at UFC 226 in an outing where he was highly critical of his own performance after both fighters were very tentative over three rounds.

Either way, Lewis still got the win and now he’ll position himself against another top five ranked contender with hopes of earning a title shot.

As for Volkov, the Russian heavyweight has gone undefeated since joining the UFC roster including his biggest victory against former champion Fabricio Werdum in his last fight inside the Octagon.

Lewis vs. Volkov is expected to serve as the co-headliner with the main event seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov take on Conor McGregor in a lightweight title fight that will likely go down as the most watched card of the year.

               

