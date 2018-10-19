Derrick Lewis: ‘Win, Lose, or Draw, You Will See All My All’ Against Daniel Cormier

(Courtesy of UFC)

Whether Daniel Cormier is overlooking him or not, Derrick Lewis is not going to give himself any excuses when he steps in the Octagon to challenge him at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York.

Lewis is notorious for his lack of training, but has still managed to run up a 21-5 record, including going 9-1 in his last 10 bouts, but he says he is training like never before for Cormier.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Afraid of Stipe Miocic, Why Would I Be?’

“It’s not gonna be no excuses from myself,” said Lewis. “Win, lose, or draw, you will see all my all.”