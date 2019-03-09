HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN plus 4 Lewis vs dos Santos Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 4 Live Results: Lewis vs dos Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Junior dos Santos

featuredUFC Wichita Weigh-in Results: Entire Lewis vs. dos Santos fight card makes weight

Demetrious Johnson ONE Las Vegas scrum

featuredDemetrious Johnson admits ONE Championship was always in the plan

Colby Covington at UFC 225 (by Damon Martin)

featuredColby Covington believes Kamaru Usman altercation was orchestrated so he would lose his title shot

Derrick Lewis shot down fights with Stipe Miocic and Cain Velasquez

March 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Ahead of Saturday’s fight with Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN+ 4, Derrick Lewis says he shot down bouts with Stipe Miocic and Cain Velasquez.

Lewis last fought when he failed to take the heavyweight strap from Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 in November. He told TMZ Sports recently that a short-time after the Cormier fight, the UFC came a knocking and wanted him to make a quick return to fight Stipe Miocic, someone that Lewis has yet to fight, but he wasn’t about to do it in the timeframe the UFC offered.

After that, the UFC called again, this time asking Lewis to step in and face Cain Velasquez. That was another no from “The Black Beast,” before he eventually settled on fighting dos Santos in Wichita.

That might sound like Lewis was picking and choosing his opponent, but he had some good reasons for declining the bouts with Miocic and Velasquez. And now, with a new contract in hand, he steps into his second consecutive heavyweight headlining showdown.

TRENDING > Paige VanZant’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot video

Tune in Saturday, March 9, for full UFC on ESPN+ 4 live results on MMAWeekly.com. The main event features Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos in a pivotal heavyweight showdown. The first fight is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA