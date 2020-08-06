HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis: retooled, refueled and ready to come out ‘balls blazing’ at UFC Vegas 6

August 6, 2020
Former UFC heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis is working his way back into the mix. But while he was happy to get victories in his last two bouts, he was still in a learning process, and is now ready to let his massive paws fly again.

“I’ve been trigger shy,” Lewis said of his last couple of fights during the UFC Vegas 6 media day on Thursday. “I was a new creature. A different type of body coming into the octagon, feeling different, lighter, feeling faster, and just wanted to test it out.

“Now that I’ve tested it out, going all three rounds in my last two fights, I feel like I’m more comfortable and I can really let loose in the first round and not gas out. That’s what I plan on doing Saturday.”

Lewis has often survived in the past because of shear will. He frequently didn’t have the gas tank, but he had the heart to keep him in the fight until he could land one of his patented knockout blows.

Now that he’s got a gas tank, he once again intends to put the pedal to the floor, something he intends to show in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 6 main event opposite Aleksei Oleinik.

“I think you’ll see something you haven’t seen from me in a long time in the Octagon. I’m going to come out balls blazing.”

