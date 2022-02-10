Derrick Lewis responds to Tai Tuivasa’s shoey out of cup proposal

If you thought downing a beer from a stranger’s shoe was gross, you’re going to hate the newest idea of doing it from someone’s cup.

But that’s exactly what Tai Tuivasa proposed he’ll do if he beats Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 on Saturday.

“Well, he can throw it to me when I win and I’ll do a cuppy out of his ball guard then,” Tuivasa said at the UFC 271 media day on Wednesday when asked about Lewis throwing his cup to the fans in his last fight. “I’m keen.”

When Lewis got wind of the idea he shot it down pretty much immediately.

“That guy is nasty, man,” Lewis said during his media day interview. “I can’t do that. I don’t know. USADA needs to be knocking at his door all the time, he’s gotta be taking something to help his immune system. That is just nasty.”

He went on to explain exactly what most of us were already thinking.

“Man, what the hell? Nobody. I wouldn’t like to drink out of nobody’s cup. We’re all fighters so I’m pretty sure everybody’s got musty nuts. It’s all at the same level,” Lewis said. “I’m not watching all these guy’s diets. I’m clean, so I’m probably the cleanest fighter they could drink it from, really. It’ll be warm, you remember. [Like a] latte.”