Derrick Lewis record-setting KO misses out on UFC Vegas 6 performance bonuses

August 9, 2020
August 9, 2020

None of the big players at UFC Vegas 6 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32) on Saturday night in Las Vegas walked away with the post-fight bonuses.

Even though Derrick Lewis set the UFC record for most heavyweight knockouts in history – surpassing Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos – he did not get a post-fight bonus. Neither did former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who got back on the winning track with a unanimous decision victory.

There also was no Fight of the Night bonus. All four $50,000 bonuses went to individuals for their performances.

All four Performance of the Night bonuses went to fighters with finishes.

The only main card fighter to earn a bonus was Darren Stewart, who submitted Maki Pitolo with a guillotine choke late in the first round.

All the other bonuses went to preliminary card fighters.

Kevin Holland earned an extra $50,000 for his third-round TKO stoppage of Joaquin Buckley. Another bonus went to Andrew Sanchez for his knockout of Wellington Turman. And Gavin Tucker got a bonus for his rear-naked choke submission of Justin Jaynes.

UFC Vegas 6 Performances of the Night

  • Darren Stewart
  • Kevin Holland
  • Andrew Sanchez
  • Gavin Tucker

