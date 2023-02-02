Derrick Lewis on PRIME sports drink: ‘I’m not promoting nobody unless they pay me’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 2, 2023
On Jan. 31, the UFC announced a partnership with Logan Paul and KSI’s sports drink Prime, and on Wednesday heavyweight Derrick Lewis chimed in on the deal.

During the UFC Vegas 68 Media Day, Lewis admitted to never drinking PRIME. When he sat down at the media table to take questions from the media, Lewis turn a Monster Energy bottle on its side, logo down.

“Monster don’t pay me,” Lewis said. “Whoever pays me, sh*t, I’m going to promote the hell out of them. I’m not promoting nobody unless they pay me.”

