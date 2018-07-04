Derrick Lewis ‘Not Impressed with Nothing’ Francis Ngannou Has to Offer

Derrick Lewis has been waiting for years to finally come face-to-face with Francis Ngannou.

While both fighters have made their own mark on the UFC’s heavyweight division, Lewis’ issues with Ngannou stretches back to 2016 on a card in Croatia where he knocked out former title contender Gabriel Gonzaga.

On that same card, Ngannou made his UFC debut with a TKO against Curtis Blaydes but Lewis has a much different memory of his first encounter with the ferocious knockout artist from Cameroon.

“He introduced himself to me [before the fight] saying that I was his next opponent and ever since then, I’ve been watching him,” Lewis said ahead of their fight at UFC 226.

“I did [think that was disrespectful] and then after the fight, he called out everybody else but me. It seems like he was avoiding me but I guess he had bigger fish to fry.”

Lewis and Ngannou have both engaged in plenty of memorable fights since that first encounter two years ago but now they are finally ready to clash on Saturday night in a featured bout on the UFC 226 pay-per-view main card.

Lewis famously criticized Ngannou after his performance back in January when he lost a lopsided five round decision to heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in his first attempt to win UFC gold.

Ngannou, who is best known for his incredible punching power, gassed out after the opening round and was largely ripe for the picking as Miocic dismantled him for the better part of 25 minutes.

Lewis is positive that Ngannou will come out with something to prove when they meet on Saturday night but he’s confident not that much has changed in the past six months.

“I believe he’s going to come out with something to prove, show everybody he’s got better cardio and more well rounded to defend takedowns and all that on point,” Lewis said. “Hopefully he comes prepared. More hungry than he did then he did his last fight.”

For all of Ngannou’s good intentions to show how much he’s improved since his last fight, Lewis says the main thing he has to watch is the same thing every other opponent in the UFC had to be cautious about when facing the 6-foot-4-inch monster.

“It’s just his punches. I don’t have to worry about nothing else. None of his kicks or anything, not his grappling. Just his punches. That’s about it,” Lewis said.

“I’m not impressed with nothing. Of course he hits hard. We all hit hard in the heavyweight division. It just takes one punch from either one of us. I think it’s more than that. You’ve got to be really well rounded in this sport. It’s mixed martial arts. It’s not just boxing.”

Assuming Lewis can avoid the nuclear bombs hidden inside Ngannou’s gloves, he believes time will be on his side to eventually showcase his own power in this matchup.

Lewis has nine knockouts or TKO’s on his UFC record and he believes Ngannou will be No. 10.

“This one right here I don’t know,” Lewis said when asked to predict when he’ll finish Ngannou. “If it’s not in the early rounds, I’ll for sure get him in the third round.”