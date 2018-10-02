Derrick Lewis Explains Why He Fights: UFC 229 Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Learn more about top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and what motivates him ahead of his UFC 229 matchup with Alexander Volkov on October 6. Lewis sits at No. 2 in the heavyweight rankings and a win over No. 5 Volkov would solidify his place among the title contenders.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.