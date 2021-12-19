HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley

featuredMMA Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s nasty KO of Tyron Woodley

UFC Vegas 45 results - Derrick Lewis KOs Chris Daukaus

featuredUFC Vegas 45 results: Derrick Lewis stops Chris Daukaus via first-round KO | VIDEO

featuredJake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round-by-round updates

UFC Vegas 45 live results Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus

featuredUFC Vegas 45 live results: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC Vegas 45 results: Derrick Lewis stops Chris Daukaus via first-round KO | VIDEO

December 18, 2021
NoNo Comments

Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus via a first-round KO on Dec. 18, 2021, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Then he promptly threw his athletic cup into the crowd.

“One day it will be an NFT, make some money off that sh-t,” Lewis said when asked why he threw his cup.

The first round started out slowly with neither fighter wanting to be the first to strike. Fans were waiting on the edge of their seats knowing someone was going to explode. The referee stopped the fight for a moment to warn the fighters of their extended fingers and when the action resumed Lewis come in hot, lading a flurry of punches. Then the fight stalled again.

Seemingly out of nowhere Lewis went absolutely bananas and landed a barrage of strikes until one landed dropping Daukaus out cold.

Lewis was coming off a big loss at UFC 265. The bout was a chance at the interim heavyweight title in Lewis’ hometown of Houston. He fell in the third round to Ciryl Gane and was looking to rebound with a chance at earning another shot at the UFC’s gold.

was riding a five-fight win streak, including winning all of his UFC bouts, thus far. He was looking to get a win over a big name (and a big name) by defeating Lewis.

This was the last UFC fight of 2021.

Nate Diaz shoots down Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

UFC Vegas 45 Results

UFC Vegas 45 Results – Main Card

  • Main Event – Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus via KO, Round 1 – 3:36
  • Co-Main Event Welterweight: Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos defeated Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Bantamweight: Ricky Simon defeated Raphael Assuncao via KO, Round 2 – 2:14
  • Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot defeated Diego Ferreira via TKO, Round – Round 2, 3:26
  • Featherweight: Cub Swanson defeated Darren Elkins via TKO, Round 1 – 2:12

UFC Vegas 45 Results – Preliminary Card

  • Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert defeated Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:58
  • Heavyweight: Justin Tafa defeated Harry Hunsucker via TKO, Round 1 – 1:53
  • Women’s Flyweight: Melissa Gatto defeated Sijara Eubanks via TKO, Round 3 – 0:45
  • Featherweight: Charles Jourdain defeated Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington defeated Macy Chiasson via submission (10-finger choke), Round 2 – 3:07
  • Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes defeated Josh Parisian via TKO – Round 3, 3:26
  • Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt defeated Matt Sayles via submission (inverted triangle choke), Round 2 – 2:05

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA