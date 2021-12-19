UFC Vegas 45 results: Derrick Lewis stops Chris Daukaus via first-round KO | VIDEO

Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus via a first-round KO on Dec. 18, 2021, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Then he promptly threw his athletic cup into the crowd.

“One day it will be an NFT, make some money off that sh-t,” Lewis said when asked why he threw his cup.

The first round started out slowly with neither fighter wanting to be the first to strike. Fans were waiting on the edge of their seats knowing someone was going to explode. The referee stopped the fight for a moment to warn the fighters of their extended fingers and when the action resumed Lewis come in hot, lading a flurry of punches. Then the fight stalled again.

Seemingly out of nowhere Lewis went absolutely bananas and landed a barrage of strikes until one landed dropping Daukaus out cold.

Lewis was coming off a big loss at UFC 265. The bout was a chance at the interim heavyweight title in Lewis’ hometown of Houston. He fell in the third round to Ciryl Gane and was looking to rebound with a chance at earning another shot at the UFC’s gold.

was riding a five-fight win streak, including winning all of his UFC bouts, thus far. He was looking to get a win over a big name (and a big name) by defeating Lewis.

This was the last UFC fight of 2021.

UFC Vegas 45 Results

UFC Vegas 45 Results – Main Card

Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus via KO, Round 1 – 3:36 Co-Main Event Welterweight: Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26) Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos defeated Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon defeated Raphael Assuncao via KO, Round 2 – 2:14

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot defeated Diego Ferreira via TKO, Round – Round 2, 3:26

Featherweight: Cub Swanson defeated Darren Elkins via TKO, Round 1 – 2:12

