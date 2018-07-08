HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier square off at UFC 226

featuredBrock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier Nearly Come to Blows at UFC 226

featuredDaniel Cormier Knocks Out Stipe Miocic, Gets into Skirmish with Brock Lesnar at UFC 226

UFC 226 Miocic vs Cormier live results

featuredUFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya Couldn’t Take Brad Tavares’ Heart, but He Certainly Took the Fight to Him at the TUF 27 Finale

Derrick Lewis Defeats Francis Ngannou in Lackluster Fight (UFC 226 Results)

July 8, 2018
On paper, the UFC 226 co-main event between heavyweight knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis had all the ingredients to be a fight for the ages. Instead, the two put on one of the worst heavyweight bouts in the promotion’s history.Derrick Lewis UFC 216 sly

In the opening round both were cautious. Ngannou entered the bout coming off his first UFC loss to champion Stipe Miocic. It was unclear how he’d respond after such a dominating loss, and we all found out. At the end of the first round, Ngannou had landed one strike.

Lewis didn’t do much either. He landed leg kicks and pressed forward but wasn’t the same fighter we’d had become accustomed to seeing inside the Octagon. The crowd inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas grew restless and voiced their displeasure with boos. The most exciting parts of the bout were when Lewis missed with a switch kick.

RELATED > UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

During the second frame, referee Herb Dean stopped the non-action and told the fighters they needed to engage. The warning by Dean was ignored by both fighters. To his credit, Lewis did try to flurry in the third round. He did move forward and initiated the clinch a couple of times. Outside of that, nothing happened. After fifteen minutes of fighting, only 33 strikes landed between the two of them.

The judges scored the fight for Ngannou by unanimous decision but there were no winners in the fight. UFC production did not interview Lewis following the win. With the victory, Lewis will likely move up from his No. 5 ranking and Ngannou will certainly drop from the top contender spot.

               

