Derrick Lewis amazed to hold UFC Heavyweight KO record (UFC Vegas 6 post-fight)

Derrick Lewis had perhaps the most measured performance of his career at UFC Vegas 6 on Saturday night.

He stormed Aleksei Oleinik, bounced back from adversity after having his offense reversed, and then landed his patented brutal knockout strikes early in the second frame for a picture-perfect finish.

The knockout etched his name in the record books, as Lewis became the UFC heavyweight knockout king. He surpassed Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos, as the UFC fighter with the most knockouts in heavyweight history with his second-round stoppage of Oleinik.

Hear everything Derrick Lewis had to say at the UFC Vegas 6 Post-Fight Press Conference after defeating Aleksei Oleinik.

