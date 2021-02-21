Derrick Lewis addresses late KO shots on Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 21, 2021
Derrick Lewis appeared to be on the back foot against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday night. He turned the tables when Blaydes made a mistake in round two, shooting for a takedown, but leaving his chin open for a Lewis uppercut.

That uppercut put Blaydes out cold on the canvas. But even after he dropped, Lewis stormed in and dropped two more punches before referee Herb Dean could step in and wave off the fight.

At the UFC Vegas 19 post-fight press conference, Lewis addressed those final two punches that have drawn criticism from fans that blame him and others that blame Dean, while others still saw nothing wrong with them.

Watch Lewis’s post-fight press conference interview, where he addressed those final blows, the fight in general, Jon Jones jumping the line to a heavyweight title shot, and more.

