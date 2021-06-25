HOT OFF THE WIRE

Derik Scott ready to take what’s given at Shamrock FC 330

June 25, 2021
After making waves on the NBC reality competition series “Titan Games” hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, lightweight Derik Scott was hoping to transfer some of that success into his 2020 MMA campaign when his year was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than be down about the lost year, Scott looks at as an opportunity he used to get better. And now, nearly 20 months after his last fight he’s ready to return and re-establish himself as someone to watch in the lightweight division.

“I probably had, I don’t know, how many fights scheduled and then cancelled, so I almost feel like I’ve been in fight camp for a year plus, maybe 16 months,” Scott told MMAWeekly.com. “When you’re in that mode, there’s almost a release and relaxation when you get to fight.

“What’s a blessing for me is that I love the process. I love training. I love getting better. I love my community; my coaches and training partners. There’s been a lot of uncertainty in the world, but I love all the training and the blessings that come with it.”

It’s that love of the process of getting better as a fighter that Scott feels will help make a big difference in his game as he moves forward with his career again.

“I’m always looking to be the best version of myself and that’s kind of how I view all things,” said Scott. “I’m training with world champions in multiple different aspects, so you have to appreciate that you’re getting better in a lot of different areas.

“You’re always learning and adding new skills, so I’m definitely just appreciating that aspect of it.”

On June 25, in St. Charles, Missouri, Scott (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Auhston Elleby (0-1) in a main card 155-pound bout at Shamrock FC 330.

“I just have to fight my fight,” Scott said. “I take what’s given, so to say, and focus on when the opportunity comes to finish to do so.

“For me always being aware and always being able to learn and grow is something I always take into consideration and always want to be conscious of.”

While Scott might want to look ahead to the remainder of his year, considering how things have gone in the recent past he’s just going to focus on one thing at a time for now.

“So for me it’s one fight at a time at this point,” said Scott. “There’s been so much craziness that if you get too far ahead of yourself you lose that next step. I’m very fixated what that next step is.

“That next step is right in front of you. At the same time I do have some high and lofty goals for myself and hold myself to high standards.”

