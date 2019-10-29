Derik Scott on Shamrock FC 324 bout against Aushton Midkiff: ‘It won’t bode well for him’

Following a win in his pro MMA debut in March of 2018, lightweight Derik Scott had to wait over a year before he was finally able to have his follow-up bout this past May at Shamrock FC 318 versus Calvin Glover.

While the layoff might have affected some fighters, Scott was able to pick up right where he left off as he was able to pick up a second round finish for the second time in two pro MMA bouts.

“For me there is no real such thing as a layoff because I’m always training and always preparing for whatever’s next,” Scott told MMAWeekly.com. “And there’s always something on the horizon; whether fighting or the Titan Games; there’s something going on at all times. So layoffs never feel like layoffs for me if that makes sense.

“I wanted to keep it standing on the feet, but we got pushed to the cage and the takedown kind of presented itself, I tossed him, and it was kind of ground ‘n’ pound from there, and when a rear naked choke opens up you never hesitate it. It was there, so it I took it and finished it in the first round.”

As he had done during his year off, Scott stayed active following his win over Glover, and feels that he’s made improvements over the past five months since the victory.

“I would say that I continuously improve, athletically, technically; in every aspect I’ve had pretty significant improvement year by year,” said Scott. “Not even that, month by month. You’re always trying to add in new skills and try new things, so for me I’m always improving.”

On Friday in St. Louis, Mo., Scott (2-0) will face Aushton Midkiff (0-2) in a main card 155-pound bout at Shamrock FC 324.

“To get the win I think I just have to be myself,” Scott said. “I’ve seen (Midkiff) fight a number of times, and for me, my style matches up very well against his style. He’s a more passive, more Jiu-Jitsu player, while I’m more of a very aggressive, in your face, pressure-type fighter. So for me it bodes well, but for him not so well.”

For Scott, the future has possibilities in MMA and in television, but for now he’s choosing to take things one step at a time and not look too far ahead of himself.

“I think you’ve always got to keep what’s in front of you in front of you,” said Scott. “For me I’m always focused on what’s in front of me, and while having an idea of the path after, I’m always focused on the current obstacle.

“For next year we’ll have to wait and see. This first contract will be finished after this fight, and then we’ll kind of see what’s going on. I’ve got some TV stuff that will be in the background, so I’m not sure what’s going to happen with that, but I’ve got to kind of keep that on my radar too.”