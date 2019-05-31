Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch in the works for UFC 241 in Anaheim

A middleweight contest between Derek Brunson and Ian Heinisch is currently in the works for UFC 241 on August 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Friday with agreements in place from the fighters following an initial report from MyMMANews.com.

Following a win over Antonio Carlos Jr. in his most recent fight, Heinisch mentioned Brunson as an opponent he would like to face next and it didn’t take long for the former Division II All-American wrestler to accept the challenge.

Brunson is coming off a win over Elias Theodorou in his most recent fight while Heinisch has picked up unanimous decision wins in each of his first two bouts in the UFC after earning his contract via Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Brunson vs. Heinisch is the latest addition to a growing UFC 241 card that will be headlined by heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier meeting Stipe Miocic in a rematch after first meeting last July.