HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Stockholm Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 11 Full Live Results: Gustafsson vs. Smith (Results & Fight Stats)

featuredAlexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith official as all fighters make weight in Sweden

featuredIlir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir UFC Stockholm co-main event fight canceled

featuredAnthony Smith needs to ‘destroy something’ after failing to perform against Jon Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch in the works for UFC 241 in Anaheim

May 31, 2019
NoNo Comments

A middleweight contest between Derek Brunson and Ian Heinisch is currently in the works for UFC 241 on August 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Friday with agreements in place from the fighters following an initial report from MyMMANews.com.

Following a win over Antonio Carlos Jr. in his most recent fight, Heinisch mentioned Brunson as an opponent he would like to face next and it didn’t take long for the former Division II All-American wrestler to accept the challenge.

Brunson is coming off a win over Elias Theodorou in his most recent fight while Heinisch has picked up unanimous decision wins in each of his first two bouts in the UFC after earning his contract via Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Brunson vs. Heinisch is the latest addition to a growing UFC 241 card that will be headlined by heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier meeting Stipe Miocic in a rematch after first meeting last July.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA