Derek Brunson: “I’m doing all this work, I definitely want to be rewarded” | UFC Vegas 36 Video

No. 5 ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson finished no. 7 ranked Darren Till in the UFC Vegas 36 main event on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Brunson spoke about his win and what he’d like next.

