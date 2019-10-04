Derek Anderson ready to bang it out with Guilherme Bomba at Bellator 229

After sustaining injuries in a traffic accident that forced him to miss a year and a half of action, welterweight Derek Anderson is finally ready to return to fighting.

Having had bouts of sporadic activity the couple of years prior to his accident, Anderson is itching to return to fighting.

“I’ve stayed motivated,” Anderson told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve been training. I feel like I’ve been training for the whole damn year. It’s finally here and nothing is going to hold me back. I’m ready to fight and people are in trouble.

“Originally I got hit (by a car while riding my motorcycle) and took a little time off and the doctor said it was going to be a little while. I had a little idea of the timeframe, but it got longer than I wanted, but this is what I do, I’m not going to do anything else, so I figured it out and here we are.”

While Anderson had time to work on his game during his layoff, he admits that his style if not going to change and that it’s not as if he’ll be unrecognizable upon his return.

“There’s fighters, there’s athletes, there’s competitors, there’s martial artists, there’s guys who just want to look good in the cage, but I’m a real fighter,” said Anderson. “My technique is very good, my heart and will is second to none, and I’m still improving.”

On October 4 in Temecula, California, Anderson (15-3) will have his first fight in nearly 18 months when he takes on Guilherme Bomba (10-5) in a main card welterweight bout at Bellator 229.

“I feel very confident that I put my work in and I’m going to do my thing,” Anderson said. “I’m going to bang it out with (Bomba).

“He’s going to try to get me down eventually, and he’s going to have a hard time there. I’ll probably flip him around and get on top of him, and then I’ll try to tap him or TKO him on the ground or something like that. If (we don’t go to the ground) he’s definitely getting knocked out.”

With all that he’s been through over the previous few years, Anderson is just focused on what’s in front of him and taking things one step at a time moving forward.

“I almost thought about retiring for a second after the accident and stuff, but here I am fighting again,” said Anderson. “You’re supposed to take every fight like it’s your last fight. Of course I’m going to keep going. But this is the only thing I’m worried about. I’m going to go out there and shine.”