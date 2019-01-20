Dennis Bermudez Gets the Win then Retires in the Octagon (UFC Brooklyn Highlights)

Wrapped and ready!@MenaceBermudez closes out the @ESPN+ prelims next! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/42gGqRAWwP
"Brooklyn, we go hard!"
New York's own @MenaceBermudez gets the crowd @BarclaysCenter on its feet! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/D6LNyna1Mj
Nasty elbows landed from top position by @MenaceBermudez to close the round! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/kld7c1Ba32
Dominant performance from @MenaceBermudez! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/467O2Dqqtm
What an amazing career, @MenaceBermudez.
What better place than to end it in his home state of New York? Thank you, Dennis! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/xzCD5GVPst
17 Octagon appearances. 10 wins. Incredible career. #UFCBrooklyn @MenaceBermudez pic.twitter.com/Ty4cYZLMkr
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from Dennis Bermudez’s final fight, as he defeated Te Edwards at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw marked the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s entrance into the ESPN era. Following an event headlined by a champion vs. champion superfight, the UFC has a week off courtesy of the cancellation of UFC 233, and will re-emerge with is second live event on ESPN+ during Super Bowl weekend.
The fight promotion returns to Fortaleza, Brazil, on Feb. 2 where a pivotal bantamweight bout between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes headlines UFC on ESPN+ 2 and Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano takes the co-main event slot.