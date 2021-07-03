Denise Kielholtz Motivated, Ready and Ripped for Bellator 262 Title Fight

No. 3 ranked Bellator MMA women’s flyweight contender Denise Kielholtz will compete for her first mixed martial arts championship on July 16 at Bellator 262. “Miss Dynamite” faces champion Juliana Velasquez in the fight card’s main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The Dutch kickboxer turned mixed martial artist heads into the title fight motivated, ready and ripped. She’s been chronicling her training camp on social media with photos and videos. Check out a few.

