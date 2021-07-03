HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov makes his prediction for McGregor-Poirier 3

featuredGeorges St-Pierre gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 264 trilogy

Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

featuredDana White and Francis Ngannou’s manager have heated exchange over interim heavyweight title

featuredInterim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane official for UFC 265

Denise Kielholtz Motivated, Ready and Ripped for Bellator 262 Title Fight

July 3, 2021
NoNo Comments

No. 3 ranked Bellator MMA women’s flyweight contender Denise Kielholtz will compete for her first mixed martial arts championship on July 16 at Bellator 262. “Miss Dynamite” faces champion Juliana Velasquez in the fight card’s main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The Dutch kickboxer turned mixed martial artist heads into the title fight motivated, ready and ripped. She’s been chronicling her training camp on social media with photos and videos. Check out a few.

UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko hitting pads is frightening | Video

Watch Paige VanZant preparing for her second fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA