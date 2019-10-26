HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz - UFC 244 NY press conference

featuredNate Diaz cleared to fight at UFC 244 after no anti-doping violation

Demian Maia punches Ben Askren at UFC Soingapore

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 20 results: Demian Maia puts Ben Askren to sleep in Singapore

UFC on ESPN+ 20 Maia vs Askren live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 20 Live Results: Maia vs. Askren

Nate Diaz at UFC 241

featuredNate Diaz claims he’s dropping out of UFC 244 due to potential doping violation

Demian Maia sleeps Ben Askren in UFC Singapore Fight of the Night

October 26, 2019
NoNo Comments

Demian Maia and Ben Askren showed why they are considered two of the top grapplers in the world of mixed martial arts with their Fight of the Night performance at UFC on ESPN+ 20 on Saturday in Singapore.

Both men utilized their striking in the fight. Maia predominately punched from distance to keep Askren at bay. Askren used his pawing jab to get in close, clinch, and take the fight to the canvas.

It appeared Askren might be slowing the 41-year-old Maia down as they entered the third frame and Askren scored a quick takedown. Maia, however, turned the tables later in the round. When the fight hit the canvas again, he quickly scrambled to Askren’s back and sunk a rear-naked choke that put the former Bellator and ONE champion to sleep.

Maia walked away with the victory and a three-fight winning streak, but he and Askren each earned a $50,000 bonus for the Fight of the Night.

The Performance of the Night honors also went to fighters on the UFC Singapore main card. 

Beneil Dariush made quick work of a tough Frankie Camacho, finishing him with a rear-naked choke 2:02 into the fight.

The other $50,000 bonus went to heavyweight Cyril Gane, who used a heel hook to finish Don’Tale Mayes late in the third round.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz cleared to fight at UFC 244 after no anti-doping violation

UFC on ESPN+ 20 Performance Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren
  • Performance of the Night: Beneil Dariush
  • Performance of the Night: Cyril Gane

UFC on ESPN+ 20 Gate and Attendance

  • Gate: Not announced
  • Attendance: 7,155

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA