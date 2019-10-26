Demian Maia sleeps Ben Askren in UFC Singapore Fight of the Night

Demian Maia and Ben Askren showed why they are considered two of the top grapplers in the world of mixed martial arts with their Fight of the Night performance at UFC on ESPN+ 20 on Saturday in Singapore.

Both men utilized their striking in the fight. Maia predominately punched from distance to keep Askren at bay. Askren used his pawing jab to get in close, clinch, and take the fight to the canvas.

It appeared Askren might be slowing the 41-year-old Maia down as they entered the third frame and Askren scored a quick takedown. Maia, however, turned the tables later in the round. When the fight hit the canvas again, he quickly scrambled to Askren’s back and sunk a rear-naked choke that put the former Bellator and ONE champion to sleep.

Maia walked away with the victory and a three-fight winning streak, but he and Askren each earned a $50,000 bonus for the Fight of the Night.

The Performance of the Night honors also went to fighters on the UFC Singapore main card.

Beneil Dariush made quick work of a tough Frankie Camacho, finishing him with a rear-naked choke 2:02 into the fight.

The other $50,000 bonus went to heavyweight Cyril Gane, who used a heel hook to finish Don’Tale Mayes late in the third round.

UFC on ESPN+ 20 Performance Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Performance of the Night: Beneil Dariush

Performance of the Night: Cyril Gane

UFC on ESPN+ 20 Gate and Attendance