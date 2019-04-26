Demian Maia expected to face Anthony Rocco Martin at UFC Fight Night in Minnesota

A key welterweight matchup between two-time former UFC title contender Demian Maia and Anthony Rocco Martin is in the works for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Minnesota on June 29.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news on Friday following an initial report from Combate in Brazil.

After suffering three straight losses to three current or former welterweight champions, Maia got back on track with his last fight as he made quick work of Lyman Good with a first round submission.

Now to make it two in a row, Maia has to go through Martin, who has gone 4-0 in his past four fights in a row since returning to the welterweight division.

Always considered a top prospect, Martin has started to look more and more like a real contender these days but he will face his toughest test to date goingo up against a multi-time title contender like Maia.

The fight between Maia and Martin joins a growing UFC Fight Night card from Minnesota including the main event rematch between two former champions as Tyron Woodley squares off against Robbie Lawler.