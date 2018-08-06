HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson Lost His Belt, but Tops UFC 227 Fighter Salaries

August 6, 2018
TJ Dillashaw finished Cody Garbrandt in an immediate rematch to top the UFC 227 fight card. He was close to the top of the fighter payroll, but fell just shy.

Demetirous “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, in a narrow loss to Henry Cejudo in the co-main event, topped the UFC 227 fighter salaries by earning a flat fee of $380,000.

For his second consecutive knockout of Garbrandt, Dillashaw took home a purse of $350,000 with no win bonus.

Henry Cejudo earned a flat fee of $100,000 for becoming the first man to knock Johnson off of the UFC flyweight championship pedestal, while Garbrandt took home $200,000 for the loss to Dillashaw.

The figures in the reported UFC 227 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the California State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 took place on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Fighter Salaries

  • T.J. Dillashaw: $350,000 (no win bonus) def. Cody Garbrandt: $200,000
  • Henry Cejudo: $100,000 (no win bonus) def. Demetrious Johnson: $380,000
  • Renato Moicano: $52,000 (includes $26,000 win bonus) def. Cub Swanson: $90,000
  • J.J. Aldrich: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Polyana Viana: $12,000
  • Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Holland: $13,000
  • Pedro Munhoz: $84,000 (includes $42,000 win bonus) def. Brett Johns: $22,000
  • Ricky Simon: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Montel Jackson: $10,000
  • Ricardo Ramos: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Kyung Ho Kang: $16,000
  • Sheymon Moraes: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Matt Sayles: $10,000
  • Alex Perez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Jose Torres: $14,000
  • Weili Zhang: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Danielle Taylor: $20,000
  • Marlon Vera: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus) def. Wuliji Buren: $10,000

               

