Demetrious Johnson Reveals Injuries He Believes He Suffered at UFC 227

Of course Demetrious Johnson was disappointed in losing the UFC flyweight title to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles. He had lorded over the division for years, having been the only man to have worn the flyweight championship belt before being upset by Cejudo.

But perhaps more disconcerting to Johnson were the injuries that he believes he suffered during the fight. It was only obviously that he would have a likely foot injury with all of the kicks he landed on Cejudo’s legs, but the former champ revealed a knee injury at the UFC 227 post-fight press conference that could be much more serious.