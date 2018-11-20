Demetrious Johnson Leaves UFC for ONE: ‘I’ve Never Seen a CEO Speak So Highly of His Athletes’

At a press conference in Asia, Demetrious Johnson talked about his move from the UFC to ONE Championship.

Upon his ONE Championship arrival in Singapore, Johnson stated: “I’ve never seen a CEO speak so highly of his company and his athletes.”

This comes after having spent eight years under the WEC and UFC banners, dominating the flyweight division.