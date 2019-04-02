Demetrious Johnson wins debut, Eddie Alvarez gets KO’d in ONE ‘A New Era’ Highlights

ONE: A New Era launched many exciting facets to ONE Championship’s evolving strategy. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was impressive in his debut victory, while fellow former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez was knocked out in his promotional debut. Japanese MMA pioneer Shinya Aoki returned to champion status, as ONE Championship made its Japanese debut in Tokyo on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

ONE Championship has inked several top stars from the North American fight scene, as Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, and Vitor Belfort are expected to help the promotion’s efforts as it intends to reach out from its Southeast Asian roots in Singapore to fans across the globe.

ONE: A New Era Official Results