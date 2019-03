Demetrious Johnson admits ONE Championship was always in the plan

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Ahead of his ONE Championship debut, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson admits that even if he hadn’t lost to Henry Cejudo in his last UFC title defense he would have eventually been headed to ONE Championship. The move was in the plans no matter the outcome.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan reveals why Conor McGregor isn’t fighting Cowboy Cerrone

Johnson is set to make his ONE promotional debut on March 31 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.