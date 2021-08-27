Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke stops Banma Duoji at ONE Battleground III

Experience prevailed over youth at ONE: Battleground Part III, which was broadcast on Friday. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke is 20 years older than Duoji Banma, but it was the veteran rather than the rising star who emerged victorious from this strawweight clash.

In the opening round, Banma looked to make the most of his reach advantage. He attacked with looping punches and side kicks while Dejdamrong repeatedly targeted the inside right leg of his southpaw opponent with solid kicks.

Banma seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges. By the end of the opening round, Dejdamrong’s face looked a mess with blood flowing freely from a cut by his left eye. But it was the Thai who would finish the round stronger, with the Chinese prospect backing off as the bell sounded.

Dejdamrong was the aggressor in the second stanza as he looked to land straight right hands and continued to pepper his opponent’s right thigh with low kicks. Banma ducked under a punch and secured a takedown but the Thai popped straight back up.

The Chinese fighter was exhausted and Dejdamrong started to really put on the pressure. He scored with some knees on the outside and then went to work with elbows in the clinch.

Banma sunk to the ground and ate a knee to the head for his troubles. He seemed confused about the ruleset, glancing at the referee as if he expected him to pause the fight due to an illegal strike.

Knees to the head of a grounded opponent are totally legal in ONE Championship and

Dejdamrong continued the onslaught. A few more punches and the fight was over with the former strawweight champion getting back to winning ways.

Dejdamrong improves to 12-6 while Banma drops to 13-2 after suffering a second straight loss.

The Thai veteran’s career looks set to continue well into his 40s while the Chinese fighter gave a good showing and at such a young age time is very much on his side.

While Dejdamrong is still going strong, Dae Hwan Kim might be coming towards the end. The Korean flyweight was knocked out in the second round by Xie Wie, who dominated the fight before finishing his opponent with a body shot in the second round.

ONE: Battleground Part III results

Muay Thai: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via Split Decision

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke def. Banma Duoji by TKO (Punches) at 3:31 of R2

Jenelyn Olsim def. Bi Nguyen by Decision (Unanimous)

Xie Wei def. Dae Hwan Kim by KO (Punch) at 1:46 of R3

Song Min Jong def. Tial Thang by Decision (Unanimous)

Purev Otgonjargal def. Ben Royle by TKO (Punches) at 0:50 of R1

ONE: Battleground Part III fight highlights

(Video courtesy of ONE Championship)