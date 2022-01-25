Deiveson Figueiredo’s fight day weight was almost 10 pounds more than Brandon Moreno’s

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 25, 2022
According to ESPN, Deiveson Figueiredo weighed almost 20 pounds more on fight day than he did at weigh-ins. Then new champion stepped on the scales at 124 pounds for his fight with Brandon Moreno. According to Marc Raimondi, on fight day Figueiredo weighed in at a whopping 143.2 pounds. That’s a nearly 16 percent increase.

Moreno weighed in at 136.2 pounds, making the weight discrepancy seven pounds.

Moreno and Figueiredo fought five full rounds, another barnburner. Mnay people felt Moreno had done enough to win on the scorecards, but it was Figueiredo who earned the unanimous decision victory. Now their trilogy is tied 1-1 with one draw setting up an inevitable fourth fight for the pair.

“Brandon Moreno, now I’m a believer. That guy is incredible,” Figueiredo told Combate after the fight. “I thought it would be an easy fight because I was so well-trained. I thought it would be a two-round fight, but he’s really tough. We’ll have a fourth fight, but it depends on the UFC.”

But the Figueiredo/Moreno discrepancy wasn’t the largest on the card. According to ESPN, it was Cody Stamann “who weighed 159 pounds on fight night after weighing in at 135.5 pounds Friday. Stamann gained 23.5 pounds, a 17.3% increase for his fight with Said Nurmagomedov.”

