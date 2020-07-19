Deiveson Figueiredo: Wants to bring Henry Cejudo out of Retirement | UFC on ESPN+30

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 19, 2020
Newly crowned flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo spoke with the media on Saturday following his win over Joseph Benavidez at UFC on ESPN+ 30 in Abu Dhabi.

The bout was a rematch. The two first fought in February with Figueiredo finishing Benavidez via strikes in the second round, but he failed to make weight, so he failed to win the flyweight title.

On Saturday on UFC Fight Island, the Brazilian destroyed Benavidez to capture the vacant 125-pound championship. After knocking Benavidez down three times, Figueiredo put Benavidez to sleep with a rear-naked choke late in the opening round.

Figueiredo talked about his championship win and his desire to draw former UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo out of retirement.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

