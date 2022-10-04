Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 slated for UFC 283

Trilogy bouts are rare. A fourth fight between two competitors is nearly unheard of in combat sports, but that is what’s going to happen at UFC 283.

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) faces interim champion Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) on Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It will be the fourth time they’ve met inside the octagon.

The news was first reported by reporter Rodrigo Del Campo González, and Figueiredo confirmed the news on Monday via Instagram.

“Now it’s OFFICIAL!!! Contract signed!!!!!! UFC RIO HERE IN MY HOMELAND BRAZIL!!! The belt holder has a name: Deiveson God of War Figueiredo,” Figueiredo wrote.

Wanderlei Silva loses Brazilian Congressional election

Figueiredo and Moreno first fought at UFC 256 in December 2020. The fight was ruled majority draw and Figueiredo retained the flyweight belt. The match earned Fight of the Night honors and an immediate rematch was booked for UFC 263.

In the second fight, Moreno stopped Figueiredo in the third round to capture the 125-pound championship. The trilogy was set. The two fought for a third time at UFC 270 in January. The fight went the distance with Figueiredo winning back the title by unanimous decision. The bout also earned Fight of the Night distinction.