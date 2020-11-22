Deiveson Figueiredo upset at no UFC 255 bonus, but might fight again in December | UFC 255

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 22, 2020
UFC men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo made the first defense of his belt at UFC 255. Despite a stunning submission to finish the fight in the first round, Figueiredo was not one of the UFC 255 post-fight bonus recipients.

Figueiredo was rather upset that the UFC didn’t award him a $50,000 bonus for the finish, but was still considering a quick turnaround to help save the UFC 256 fight card. The Dec. 12 event was initially planned to have three title fights, but has been whittled down to one after being plagued by injuries.

