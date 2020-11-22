Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo put his title on the line for the first time on Saturday in the UFC 255 main event against No. 4 ranked Alex Perez. Figueiredo scored his second first-round finish in a row stopping Perez late in the opening round by submission.

Perez entered the bout riding a a three-fight winning streak. He made a bit of history when he stepped into the Octagon against Figueiredo by being the first fighter to compete for a UFC title that made their way to the promotion through the Dana White Contenders Series.

From the start of the fight, the two employed a kicking attack, landing to the body and legs. Perez was holding his own striking with Figueiredo, but saw an opportunity to take the champion down. Perez caught a kick and elevated Figueiredo’s leg in the air. Figueiredo bounced on one leg to maintain his balance before spinning and isolating Perez’ leg.

Perez pulled his leg free and trained to gain top position on the ground. Figueiredo rolled and quickly applied a guillotine choke. Perez sat up trying to escape the submission but ultimately was forced to tap out. The end came at the 1:57 mark of the first round.

“Call me the Master of the Wizards. I promised my master that I was going to do this. I told him that this was going to happen and this was exactly what I was going to do. I trained for that and that’s exactly what happened,” Figueiredo said after the win.

With his first title defense behind him, Figueiredo looked to his future. The Brazilian called out top ranked Brandon Moreno. Moreno competed on Saturday’s preliminary fight card defeating Brandon Royval by TKO.

“I want to face Brandon Moreno. Dana (White), make this happen. That’s the fight that I want to happen,” he said.