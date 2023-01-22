HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou to boxing match in a cage

featuredJose Aldo to be inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame

Deiveson Figueiredo

featuredDeiveson Figueiredo moving to bantamweight after UFC 283 championship loss

Glover Teixeira UFC 283

featuredGlover Teixeira announces retirement following UFC 283 loss

Deiveson Figueiredo moving to bantamweight after UFC 283 championship loss

January 22, 2023
NoNo Comments

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo announced that he’s moving up to the bantamweight division after his UFC 283 loss to Brandon Moreno.

In was the fourth time Figueiredo and Moreno faced off inside the octagon. They fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December 2020. Moreno defeated Figueiredo by submission in the rematch at UFC 263. Figueiredo evened the score in the trilogy defeating Moreno by unanimous decision at UFC 270. Moreno finished Figueiredo by doctor stoppage on Saturday.

During the third round Moreno connected with a left had that badly damaged Figueiredo’s right eye. Following the round, the cage side doctor determined Figueiredo was unable to continue.

“Unfortunately, it’s time to leave this division. I’ve done a lot. Congratulations to Brandon, but I’m moving up,” Figueiredo said following the fight.

“I’ve done a lot. I fight for everyone that has a dream to be here, but I’m tired of making this weight. That’s why I’m moving up.”

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC 283 Octagon Interview

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Glover Teixeira announces retirement following UFC 283 loss

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker