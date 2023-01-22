Deiveson Figueiredo moving to bantamweight after UFC 283 championship loss

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo announced that he’s moving up to the bantamweight division after his UFC 283 loss to Brandon Moreno.

In was the fourth time Figueiredo and Moreno faced off inside the octagon. They fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December 2020. Moreno defeated Figueiredo by submission in the rematch at UFC 263. Figueiredo evened the score in the trilogy defeating Moreno by unanimous decision at UFC 270. Moreno finished Figueiredo by doctor stoppage on Saturday.

During the third round Moreno connected with a left had that badly damaged Figueiredo’s right eye. Following the round, the cage side doctor determined Figueiredo was unable to continue.

“Unfortunately, it’s time to leave this division. I’ve done a lot. Congratulations to Brandon, but I’m moving up,” Figueiredo said following the fight.

“I’ve done a lot. I fight for everyone that has a dream to be here, but I’m tired of making this weight. That’s why I’m moving up.”

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC 283 Octagon Interview

(Video courtesy of UFC)

