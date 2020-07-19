Deiveson Figueiredo earns a bonus with the flyweight belt at UFC on ESPN+ 30

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 18, 2020
The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 event in Abu Dhabi. Newly crowned flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Rafael Fiziev, Marc Diakiese, and Ariane Lipski earned the $50,000 incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to lightweights Fiziev and Diakiese for their main card striking battle. Fiziev delivered brutal kicks to the body but Diakiese absorbed them and came firing back in the final round. The fight went the distance with Fiziev winning by unanimous decision.

Figueiredo took home a bonus for his first-round finish of Joseph Benavidez in the flyweight championship main event. Figueiredo knocked Benavidez down three times before locking on a rear-naked choke that rendered Benavidez unconscious.

Lipski banked a bonus for her quick submission win over Luana Carolina in women’s flyweight action. Lipski snatched up a leg and applied a knee bar forced Carolina to tap out just 88 seconds into the bout.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 featured 12 fights. Six bouts went the distance, five ended in submissions, and one resulted in a knockout finish.

