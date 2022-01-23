Deiveson Figueiredo calls Brandon Moreno a ‘cry baby’ | UFC 270 Video

Deiveson Figueiredo became a two-time UFC flyweight champion on Saturday winning back that belt from Brandon Moreno in the UFC 270 co-main event.

It was the third time the two had fought. The went to war at UFC 256 in December 2020 resulting in a majority draw. In the rematch at UFC 263 in June, Moreno defeated Figueiredo by third-round submission to become the flyweight champion. On Saturday, Figueiredo took the belt back by unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Moreno said that he felt like he won, and Figueiredo responded during the event’s post-fight press conference.

Brandon Moreno: ‘It’s the first time I lost a decision but I felt like I won’ | UFC 270 Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Ciryl Gane disappointed that he didn’t do more against Francis Ngannou | UFC 270 Video