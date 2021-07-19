Deiveson Figueiredo and Wallid Ismail call for trilogy bout with Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo wants to run it back a third time.

In a video posted to Ariel Helwani’s Instagram, the former flyweight champion and his manager Wallid Ismail said they want a trilogy fight with reigning champion Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo lost his belt to Moreno when the first Mexican-born UFC champion defeated him with a third round submission by way of rear-naked choke in the co-main event of UFC 263.

Before that, Figueiredo successfully defended his title twice.

The Brazilian first defended his belt against Alex Perez at UFC 255, submitting him by way of a guillotine choke in the first round.

‘God of War’ then successfully defended his title again, in a three week span no less, against Moreno at UFC 256 when the bout was ruled a majority draw by the judges.

Despite his success in the flyweight division, Figueiredo has had issues with cutting weight to make 125 pounds in the past.

When he was initially scheduled to face Joseph Benavidez for the flyweight title in Feb. 2020, Figueiredo missed weight by 2.5 pounds and was ineligible to win the title despite his TKO victory.

Figueiredo again had issues with cutting weight for his fight with Moreno at UFC 263, although he did make weight successfully.

There was even speculation Figueiredo might move up to bantamweight after his rematch with Moreno.

So, it somewhat comes as a surprise that he is calling for a trilogy for the flyweight belt, but there is certainly credence in Figueiredo’s desire for a third fight.