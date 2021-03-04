David Onama looking to remain undefeated in FAC 7 co-main event

For most fighters the spring and summer of 2020 was a lost time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the down time didn’t dampen 2020 for lightweight David Onama.

Coming off his first win of the year in February, Onama returned to action in fall, picking up two more victories in August and October to finish out 2020 undefeated, improving his overall record to 6-0 in the process.

“2020 had been a lot for me,” Onama told MMAWeekly.com. “I had a lot to work on. There are times where I go back and watch film and saw things I needed to work on.

“In 2020 what I did was watch film and worked on what I needed to work on to get better. I’ve been trying to level up and get better and trying to improve day by day.”

Being known more for his stand-up game, Onama focused a lot of his training in 2020 on his ground game and feels like he’s made good steps forward there while still acknowledging it’s a work in progress.

“I try to work on my grappling more with my coaches and we try to get my grappling more and my wrestling more in my fight game,” said Onama. “It’s really improving. I feel like I’m good at it, but I have to pick up a little bit more.”

This Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, Onama (6-0) will look to keep his undefeated record alive when he faces Mike Plazola (16-11) in the 155-pound co-main event of FAC 7.

“For me to get this win against Mike Plazola I have to close the distance on him,” Onama said. “I’m a better striker than he is. I’m thinking about a TKO in the second round. I don’t think he can stand with me when it comes to striking. Striking is my biggest game so I’m going to try to close that gap on him.

“I just go out, be patient, take my shots – nothing too crazy – just have a clean fight and have a good time and give fans what they want to see. It’s nothing crazy. I’m not trying to go out there and get caught up (in a brawl). I’d rather go in there, pick my shots, and be focused.”

Should Onama continue his winning streak, he’d like to get a chance to step up to the next level this year if possible.

“I think in 2021 I should be in the UFC,” said Onama. “I’d like to get in the UFC or the Contender Series. If not just keep racking up wins and go from there. But I’m pretty sure the UFC in 2021 (is where I want to be).”