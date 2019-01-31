David Michaud Plans to Mix It Up Against Christian Aguilera in LFA 59 Main Event

Looking back on his 2018, welterweight veteran David Michaud feels the year was a mixed bag. Though he was able to put up strong performances in his fights, he was only able to get in a couple due to scheduling problems that plagued the first half of his year.

Following a string of cancellations, Michaud was finally able to get in the cage during the second half of 2018, finishing the year out with two wins in his two bouts.

“I was trying to be more active,” Michaud told MMAWeekly.com. “I’d like to get in five or six fights in a year, but I only ended up getting those last two before the end of the year.

“I wasn’t happy with the number, but they were in decent sized promotions; Bellator and Combate; so it was all right. I would have liked to have fought more, but you wouldn’t be able to tell looking at my record because I mostly get in two fights a year.”

Though he was only able to get in just the two fights, Michaud was able to get finishes in both, adding to a streak of six wins in a row without having to go to decision.

“The first fight (against Cory Davis) I got a knockout in like a minute and a half, and the second fight (versus Fernando Trevino) I finished it a minute into the second round with a TKO,” said Michaud. “I didn’t really get hit in either fight. I dominated pretty much. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

This Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, Michaud (14-4) will look to pick up his fourth win in a row when he faces Christian Aguilera (11-5) in the 170-pound main event of LFA 59.

“He throws big heavy shots,” Michaud said of Aguilera. “He goes forward and tries to get people going backwards, so he can get a lot of power in those shots. He’s got three or four knockouts just by left hook alone, so I’ve to make sure I keep my hands up, and mix it up on him.

“I wrestled my whole life, I’m pretty good at Jiu-Jitsu, and I feel I can handle anybody on the ground. I’ve got to mix it up on him and make him guess, make him wonder what he’s going to do, and hopefully catch him with something.”

With over a decade of combined amateur and pro experience, Michaud feels like he’s continued to evolve into a fighter that is worthy of fighting at the highest levels of MMA, which he hopes to return to in 2019.

“After 10 years anybody will be better,” said Michaud. “But I’m so much better than what I was, even two years ago. I feel like where I’m at in my career I can step in there with anybody.

“I just want to get into any of the bigger promotions and get a contract and start making good money. Wherever I go I’ve got to keep winning. I’ve got to win this fight this week and keep it up.”

LFA airs on AXS TV Fridays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.