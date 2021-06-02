HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDate, weight set for Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley boxing match

Tyron Woodley

featuredJake Paul to fight Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional boxing match

featuredVideo: Chris Weidman walks on his own just five weeks after snapping leg at UFC 261

featuredColby Covington: ‘Georges St-Pierre would have been a very easy fight for me’

Date, weight set for Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley boxing match

June 1, 2021
NoNo Comments

A date has been set for the boxing match between YouTube sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The bout is set to take place Aug. 28. The contest will take place in a 20X20 ring with 10 ounce gloves and the fighters will weigh in at 190 pounds, according to a report by ESPN.

The pay-per-view will be distributed by Showtime.

Woodley (19-7-1 MMA) and Paul (3-0) have each taken turns trading barbs with one another on Twitter since the announcement of the fight. 

Colby Covington says Jake Paul is a joke, predicts Tyron Woodley will win boxing match

Woodley cornered his longtime friend and teammate Ben Askren in Askren’s boxing match with Paul that took place in April, which Askren lost by first round KO.

During the Paul-Askren pay-per-view, a video leaked of Woodley having words with Paul and his team backstage, that video can be found here.

From there on, tensions rose further between ‘The Chosen One’ and ‘The Problem Child’, with several callouts from Woodley on Twitter dating back to just one day after Paul-Askren took place.

While a location for the pay-per-view is still yet to be determined as of this writing, a promotional event for the fight is set to take place in Miami on Friday.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA