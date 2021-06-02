Date, weight set for Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley boxing match

A date has been set for the boxing match between YouTube sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The bout is set to take place Aug. 28. The contest will take place in a 20X20 ring with 10 ounce gloves and the fighters will weigh in at 190 pounds, according to a report by ESPN.

The pay-per-view will be distributed by Showtime.

Woodley (19-7-1 MMA) and Paul (3-0) have each taken turns trading barbs with one another on Twitter since the announcement of the fight.

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list.



August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I’m taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Woodley cornered his longtime friend and teammate Ben Askren in Askren’s boxing match with Paul that took place in April, which Askren lost by first round KO.

During the Paul-Askren pay-per-view, a video leaked of Woodley having words with Paul and his team backstage, that video can be found here.

From there on, tensions rose further between ‘The Chosen One’ and ‘The Problem Child’, with several callouts from Woodley on Twitter dating back to just one day after Paul-Askren took place.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i’m catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn’t walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

😭😭😭Begging so hard to get your prostitute a gig. You trying to fight everyone BUT me! When you realize i’m not with the child’s play you froze like winter and started stuttering ! You want real smoke or you wanna keep padding yo bitch ass record? https://t.co/rk4mf15KML — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 19, 2021

While a location for the pay-per-view is still yet to be determined as of this writing, a promotional event for the fight is set to take place in Miami on Friday.