HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredUFC 242 marks return to Abu Dhabi; Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier likely

featuredAl Iaquinta promises a much different outcome if he earns rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jack Hermansson defeats Jacare Souza at UFC Ft Lauderdale

featuredJack Hermansson knocks Jacare Souza out of title contention at UFC Ft. Lauderdale

Rory MacDonald and Jon Fitch draw at Bellator 220

featuredRory MacDonald fights Jon Fitch to a majority draw at Bellator 220, keeps his belt

Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2 set for Bellator 222 in New York City

April 29, 2019
NoNo Comments

A bantamweight title fight has been added to the upcoming Bellator 222 card in New York as reigning champion Darrion Caldwell will meet RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi in a rematch after their first meeting took place in Japan on New Year’s Eve.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Monday following an initial confirmation by Bellator president Scott Coker when speaking to ESPN.

The first fight between Caldwell and Horiguchi was for the inaugural RIZIN bantamweight title this past December.

Despite a strong start for Caldwell in the fight, it was Horiguchi who turned the tables and ultimately earned a submission victory to defeat the Bellatoro champion and claim the RIZIN title.

Now six months later they will do it again, this time with Caldwell’s Bellator title on the line.

Since their last meeting, Horiguchi has gone onto defeat UFC veteran Ben Nguyen in a catchweight bout at RIZIN 15 in April. Caldwell has not fought since he faced Horiguchi last year.

The rematch takes place at Bellator 222, which happens inside Madison Square Garden in New York with a middleweight bout between Chael Sonnen and Lyoto Machida at the top of the card.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA