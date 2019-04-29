Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2 set for Bellator 222 in New York City

A bantamweight title fight has been added to the upcoming Bellator 222 card in New York as reigning champion Darrion Caldwell will meet RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi in a rematch after their first meeting took place in Japan on New Year’s Eve.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Monday following an initial confirmation by Bellator president Scott Coker when speaking to ESPN.

The first fight between Caldwell and Horiguchi was for the inaugural RIZIN bantamweight title this past December.

Despite a strong start for Caldwell in the fight, it was Horiguchi who turned the tables and ultimately earned a submission victory to defeat the Bellatoro champion and claim the RIZIN title.

Now six months later they will do it again, this time with Caldwell’s Bellator title on the line.

Since their last meeting, Horiguchi has gone onto defeat UFC veteran Ben Nguyen in a catchweight bout at RIZIN 15 in April. Caldwell has not fought since he faced Horiguchi last year.

The rematch takes place at Bellator 222, which happens inside Madison Square Garden in New York with a middleweight bout between Chael Sonnen and Lyoto Machida at the top of the card.