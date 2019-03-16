Darren Till’s ultimate goal is to be considered the greatest of all time

(courtesy of UFC)

Darren Till tells the world he’s not in MMA to be one of the greatest, he’s fighting to go down as the greatest of all time. Till faces Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC Fight Night London on Saturday.

TRENDING > Dominick Reyes: ‘I want to be the guy that dethrones Jon Jones’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.