Darren Till’s ultimate goal is to be considered the greatest of all time

March 16, 2019
Darren Till tells the world he’s not in MMA to be one of the greatest, he’s fighting to go down as the greatest of all time. Till faces Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC Fight Night London on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.

