Darren Till Says Weight Cut Has Been ‘Sh–‘

A moody Darren Till talks about how “tough” this UFC 228 training camp has been and how horrible the weight cut is for him. In a vulnerable moment, he said that if someone brought him McDonald’s right now, he would probably tear up.

