Darren Till Has a Moment with Tyron Woodley’s Mom Following UFC 228

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Darren Till got more than a little feisty in the lead-up to their UFC 228 headlining bout on Saturday night in Dallas. Although their banter teetered on the edge of some serious smack talk, they mostly kept things from going into Colby Covington territory.

Their dribs and drabs of trash talk kept everyone wondering, but the respect between them was evident following the fight, in which Woodley submitted Till late in the second round.

Not only did Woodley and Till talk backstage and exchange encouraging words, Woodley’s mom and Till actually had an amazing moment where they shared a genuine embrace and spoke briefly.

“I was 10-0 when I fought for my first world title. I wouldn’t be here without that loss.” “We all have to lose at some point, don’t we?” @TWooodley & @DarrenTill2 show massive #respect to each other backstage. #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/VxoQksMQMz — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2018