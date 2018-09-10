HOT OFF THE WIRE
Darren Till hugs Tyron Woodley's mom after UFC 228

hot-sauce-featuredDarren Till Has a Moment with Tyron Woodley’s Mom Following UFC 228

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Tyron Woodley Tapping Out Darren Till at UFC 228

Jon Jones vs Chael Sonnen weigh-in

hot-sauce-featuredChael Sonnen Uses Poetry to Shred Jon Jones for Out-of-the-Cage Misdeeds

Colby Covington UFC 225 Media Day

hot-sauce-featuredColby Covington Rips on Nike Over Colin Kaepernick Campaign

Darren Till Has a Moment with Tyron Woodley’s Mom Following UFC 228

September 10, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Darren Till got more than a little feisty in the lead-up to their UFC 228 headlining bout on Saturday night in Dallas. Although their banter teetered on the edge of some serious smack talk, they mostly kept things from going into Colby Covington territory.

Their dribs and drabs of trash talk kept everyone wondering, but the respect between them was evident following the fight, in which Woodley submitted Till late in the second round. 

TRENDING > Nicco Montano Breaks Her Silence, Blasts ‘Egomaniac’ Valentina Shevchenko

Not only did Woodley and Till talk backstage and exchange encouraging words, Woodley’s mom and Till actually had an amazing moment where they shared a genuine embrace and spoke briefly.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA