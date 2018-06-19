HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley - UFC 209

featuredTyron Woodley Considers Colby Covington Among the Walking Dead

featuredColby Covington: Tyron Woodley Quit Training With Me Because He Couldn’t Keep Up

Conor McGregor after June 14 Court Date

featuredConor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featuredTrial Attorney Explains What to Expect in Conor McGregor Court Case

Darren Till Talks Controversial Weight Cut, Doubts Tyron Woodley Will Fight Any Time Soon

June 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Backstage at Brave 13, where he was cornering a teammate, UFC welterweight contender Darren Till discussed the controversial weight cut video that has been circulating following his victory over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC Liverpool, denying that it was anywhere near as dangerous as it may have looked to the uninitiated.

TRENDING > Rafael Dos Anjos Shocked by Darren Till Weight Cut, but Admits He Could Have Died Cutting Weight

Till actually discussed a number of topics, which MMAFighting captured on video, but chief among them was his thoughts on UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and why he thinks Woodley might not be returning to the Octagon any time soon.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA