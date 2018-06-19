Darren Till Talks Controversial Weight Cut, Doubts Tyron Woodley Will Fight Any Time Soon

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Backstage at Brave 13, where he was cornering a teammate, UFC welterweight contender Darren Till discussed the controversial weight cut video that has been circulating following his victory over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC Liverpool, denying that it was anywhere near as dangerous as it may have looked to the uninitiated.

Till actually discussed a number of topics, which MMAFighting captured on video, but chief among them was his thoughts on UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and why he thinks Woodley might not be returning to the Octagon any time soon.